“Billionaires go after money” - ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith zeroes in on Taylor Swift mania amid pop star’s viral NFL involvement  

Ever since word got out that Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and famous American pop singer Taylor Swift have been hanging out, there's been extensive coverage of the two.

Swift was in attendance for the Chiefs-Bears game and was seen on TV multiple times. She even attended the Chiefs-Jets game this past Sunday night and, again, was plastered all over TV.

After the Chiefs' win over the Jets, the official NFL Instagram page bio read, "Chiefs are 2-0 as swifties," while its X bio read, "NFL (Taylor's Version). The NFL since removed it from their bio. This caused many fans to get annoyed and tired of the extensive coverage.

ESPN talk show host Stephen A. Smith thinks the NFL is covering Swift so much for more money. He claims Swift is a marketing genius and that billionaires go after billionaires.

"I love Travis Kelce that's my dawg. Stop, bro. And your brother. Stop. Travis Kelce, stop. Bro, you did this, not the NFL. If the NFL has 27 million viewers, more power to them. What about Taylor Swift? She's sitting up there promoting her new album."

"You know you being in an NFL game, that ain’t helping you, don't you got a movie coming out? Did you make 6 million at a concert? She's a marketing genius. Billionaires go after more money. It ain't about what you need. It's America. She's one of them. She's a marketing genius."

Travis Kelce says the NFL is 'overdoing' with coverage of him and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

Even Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is getting up with the coverage that he and Taylor Swift are getting. Via Variety.com, Kelce opened up about his and Swift's coverage and said that the NFL is overdoing it a little bit.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit for sure especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”

Both Swift and Kelce have amassed many more followers on social media and become more global icons.

While it may seem cool, like Kelce stated, it can be a little too much.

