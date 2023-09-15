'It's a smear campaign': Bills fans allege NFL media conspiracy is afoot to drum up interest in Stefon Diggs trade 

Is Stefon Diggs looking for a way out of Buffalo? That is the narrative that made headlines during the offseason and continued through Week 1 of this season.

There were rumors that Diggs was unhappy with quarterback Josh Allen at the end of last season. Then rumors claimed that a lack of communication amongst the team irked the wide receiver.

In the Week 1 matchup against the Jets, Stefon Diggs was seen telling quarterback Josh Allen to 'be smart' after throwing three interceptions. Then a Buffalo Bills reporter was caught on a hot mic saying that Diggs wouldn't answer her question if she asked.

According to Buffalo Bills fans on Reddit, the media is pushing the “Diggs wants out” narrative. The fans believe the media is doing so to encourage the wide receiver to ask for a trade.

While Diggs has never voiced his desire to leave Buffalo, fans can't help but question how long he will stay with the team.

Stefon Diggs responds to reporter's comments

Earlier this week, a group of Buffalo Bills reporters were heard on an open microphone speaking about the team. The reporters were awaiting a press conference and were guessing which players would walk up to the podium.

Maddy Glab was one of the reporters heard in the recording. Glab said that if it was Stefon Diggs then he would probably have choice words for her question. Suggesting that he never answers questions for the media.

Glab has since issued an apology to Diggs and the Buffalo Bills.

Diggs responded to the situation in a lengthy comment on social media. He posted on X social media platform, that he was hurt by the comments. The Bills wide receiver also went on to say that he treats everyone he encounters with respect.

"The audio shared was very hurtful."

In the post, he also said that instances like this are the reason professional athletes tend to stray away from the media. Diggs said that he does not know of a time he was ever unapproachable, but finished by saying that he apologizes if he ever was.

His younger brother, Trevon Diggs posted his own response to the comments. The Dallas Cowboys corner could not believe that it was a Bills reporter who made the comments. He then suggested that his brother find a new team to play for.

It remains to be seen how Diggs' relationship with the media is moving forward.