Brandon Beane was supposed to get help in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft for the Bills to compete with and finally usurp the Chiefs. Josh Allen has suffered heartbreak at the hands of Patrick Mahomes too regularly in the playoffs and the hope was that a top wide receiver was needed to bridge the gap.

Instead, this off-season they lost both Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, leaving a giant hole in the wide receiver corps. If Josh Allen was failing due to a lack of weapons or a decimated defense being unable to stop the opposition, the job became much harder with these losses.

Therefore, Brandon Beane was tasked with getting the Bills quarterback the help he needed in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Round 1 came and went, and nothing of that sort materialized. It's not that they did not have a pick in Round 1. They did at 28. But they traded back with the Chiefs to drop down to 32nd overall.

If the Bills general manager had snagged some extra picks, that would have made sense, but instead, all they got was a third-round pick in exchange for a fourth-rounder. The sum total of the exchange was Buffalo trading the 28th (first round), 133rd (fourth round), and 248th pick (seventh round) to Kansas City for the 32nd (first round), 95th (third round), and 221st (seventh round).

What was more galling for Bills fans was that the Chiefs, who had a similar requirement like them for a wide receiver, drafted Xavier Worthy, the fastest player to ever run in the NFL Combine. It was unclear why Buffalo would give up a player that fit the profile they needed to a direct competitor in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft without exacting any extra picks.

If that was not bad enough, the Bills then gave up the 32nd pick to the Carolina Panthers, who also chose another wide receiver in Xavier Legette. That's two wide receiver Brandon Beane could have got and gave up without getting a large compensation in return.

Fans were furious by his actions and took to X to make their frustrations known. They accused him of blowing their chances. Here are some of the reactions.

The diatribes against the Bills general manager continued with adjectives like horrible, terrible and pathetic making appearances.

"Brandon Beane count your days man that was horrible stuff with what you just let the Kansas City Chiefs do... Now the Legion of Zoom is back"

"Idk why all you people trust Brandon Beane… outside of drafting Josh, what has he done to make you trust him? Tonight was terrible. Even if you win, you never ever help out your rival, especially for a prospect who has that kind of speed"

"Yeah Brandon Beane is trash bro fuck the process at this point. You could’ve drafted Legette which was Josh Allen’s favorite WR in this draft and you don’t do that. Pathetic!!!! Fire the whole staff"

How does Brandon Beane expect the Bills to catch the Chiefs after 2024 NFL Draft Round 1 debacle?

Even if Brandon Beane concedes that he made some poor decisions during Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, that time will not come back. Instead, he needs a masterclass to win back some love from the Bills fans.

One area where he could explore is through a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. It might be that he feels that after losing two veteran wide receivers, replacing them with two rookies would be bad and he wants a veteran, at least. He would have seen the Los Angeles Rams draft Ricky Pearsall, a wide receiver, to a loaded receiving group.

That means either Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk could be up for a trade and getting a third-round pick instead of a fourth might help sweeten any potential deal. Short of pulling something like this, the Bills manager will be unable to assuage the doubts surrounding his capabilities.