Hailee Steinfeld stunned as she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday. She was without Josh Allen as he took the field in Miami at the same time that the awards kicked off. However, there was plenty of mention of the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

While speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Steinfeld was asked about the ring she was wearing. Although the ring was on her right hand, there were suggestions that she and Allen were engaged. She quickly insisted that the ring was just a cute accessory and nothing else.

"No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute."

Fans on social media were also quick to shut down the possibility of an engagement for the couple. Buffalo Bills fans said that any thought of marriage should come after the playoffs. Others said that Allen needs to win a Super Bowl ring first before he gets her an engagement ring.

Below are some of the comments on X about Hailee Steinfeld's Golden Globes red carpet appearance.

When did Hailee Steinfeld begin dating?

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen first sparked relationship rumors in May 2023, which came just after it was revealed the Buffalo Bills quarterback was newly single. Steinfeld and Allen were spotted going out to dinner in New York City a few times towards the end of May.

In June 2023, a source confirmed to People magazine that the couple had been seeing each other for a few weeks. They were then spotted again together throughout the summer.

In August 2023, Allen was asked about his new relationship while appearing on "Pardon My Take." Allen said that the added media attention about his new relationship was out of his comfort zone.

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

While the couple tries to keep their relationship private, Steinfeld has been spotted at several Buffalo Bills home games throughout the 2023 NFL season. Steinfeld was even spotted shopping for Buffalo Bills gear with Allen's mom in Buffalo in October.

Steinfeld was also recently seen sporting a Buffalo Bills hat in New York City, showing support for Josh Allen. As the Buffalo Bills gear up for a playoff run, fans will be on the lookout to see if Steinfeld is in attendance cheering him on.