Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are seen by many as the favorites to win the AFC East this season. The team is looking to make it to the Super Bowl after making it to the AFC Divisional Round last season.

However, a few moves within the division are causing Bills fans some concern. The Patriots signed former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott while the Jets inked Dalvin Cook.

Both moves could be game-changers and Bills fans took to Reddit to express their concern:

Other Buffalo fans aren't concerned about the signings of Elliott and Cook:

While the Patriots and Jets signed Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook respectively, the Buffalo Bills have some young talent on the offensive side of the ball.

First, the team has second-year running back James Cook, Dalvin's younger brother. Cook was taken in the second round of last year's NFL draft and rushed for 507 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid could have an impact this upcoming season. Buffalo took Kincaid with their top pick in this year's draft.

Josh Allen spoke highly of Kincaid to reporters, especially in terms of his instincts and hands:

“His instincts are very high, especially for a rookie tight end. His catch radius is pretty big. He’s got some big grippers on him, and he can move those around and snag the ball out of the air.”

Looking at the Buffalo Bills depth chart, Kincaid is backing up veteran Dawson Knox as the former University of Utah star is pushing for the top spot.

When will Josh Allen and the Bills face the Patriots and Jets this season?

The Bills will face the Patriots and Jets twice this season with Buffalo opening up the season versus the Jets on Monday Night Football. Their next matchup against New York will be in Week 11 at home.

Josh Allen and the Bills will first face Elliott and New England in Week 7 on the road and Week 17 in Buffalo.

Last season, the Bills were a combined 3 - 1 against both teams with the lone loss coming against the Jets in Week 9.