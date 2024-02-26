While the Buffalo Bills fell short of reaching the Super Bowl after appearing in the AFC playoffs, head coach Sean McDermott is still confident his team can win the big game.

In an interview with The Athletic, McDermott told Tim Graham that it's not a matter if the Bills will win a Super Bowl, but a matter of when.

"It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when. That is the relentless pursuit," said McDermott via the Athletic.

Of course McDermott is going to believe his team will eventually win a Super Bowl soon. He's the head coach and has to remain confident regardless of the position they're in. McDermott took over as Buffalo's head coach in 2017, and has made them AFC contenders in almost every season since his arrival.

NFL fans react to Sean McDermott promising a Super Bowl victory for the Bills

While McDermott showed confidence in his team's abililty to win a Super Bowl in the near future, fans on social media think the opposite.

After his bold prediction on when the Bills will win a Super Bowl, fans online began thrashing him. Some compared the Bills to the AFC version of the Dallas Cowboys, while others think the Bills won't win a Super Bowl with McDermott as head coach.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

How far have the Buffalo Bills gone with Sean McDermott as their head coach?

Sean McDermott AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

Since Sean McDermott took over as the Buffalo Bills head coach in 2017, they've made the playoffs six out of seven seasons. The one season they didn't make the playoffs was his seocnd season as head coach when the Bills went 6-10 in the regular season.

With six playoff appearances, McDermott has a postseason record of 6-6. In the 2020 season, where the Bills finished 13-3, they made it to the AFC Championship game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. They would go on to lose to the Chiefs two more times in the next three postseasons.

Heading into the 2024 seaosn, the Bills are once again viewed as contenders in the AFC.