"Bills players always trying to cheat": NFL fans react as new free agent signings DE Michael Hoecht and DT Larry Ogunjobi face suspension

The Buffalo Bills made two big defensive acquisitions in this year's NFL free agency by signing defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. However, it appears that both players will miss six games at the start of the 2025 season after getting a notice for using performance enhancing drugs (PED).

Ad

When fans on social media caught wind of Hoecht and Ogunjobi's suspensions, they slammed the Bills organization.

"Bills players always trying to cheat..." one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Cheaters gotta cheat At least the Chiefs aren’t doing this," another added.

"This franchise is so unserious," a third commented.

A few others also highlighted the negligence from the Bills for failing to do a background check on their arrivals before signing them.

"The fact that he knew before signing both of them is ridiculous. It might be time to reevaluate Beanes position with the team," one added.

Ad

"Damn that's a crazy way to start your relationship with a new team. Already looking to be a bad investment for the Bills," another wrote.

"Really bad look for the GM and the overall organization. Really bad," a user commented.

The Bills won the AFC East in the 2024 season, clinching the divisional title for the fifth consecutive year. They then beat the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round before taking down the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

Ad

However, Buffalo's postseason run ended with a 32-29 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Many felt that the Bills needed a few tweaks in the offseason to challenge for the Super Bowl next season, but their free agency signings have caused more problems instead.

Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi will be part of Bills' NFL training camp

NFL: Former Los Angeles Rams DE Michael Hoecht - Source: Imagn

Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi will be with the Bills through training camp, and then miss four weeks in the preseason. They will also miss six games at the start of the season for violating the NFL's PED rules.

Hoecht inked a three-year, $21 million deal with Buffalo, while Larry Ogunjobi was signed to a one-year, $8.3 million contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.