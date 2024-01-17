Bills vs Chiefs weather: Sean McDermott addresses situation regarding team’s preparation ahead of snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills just endured a snowstorm to play their first home playoff game. They won, so they've earned the right to play another home game. Unfortunately, another snowstorm is in town. Buffalo is being blitzed by the weather, and last week's game had to be delayed. Will this week's matchup be delayed?

Sean McDermott addressed the weather concerns, and he believes that they have a team in place to prepare for and adapt to anything the forecast throws at them. He said via NBC Sports:

“I just left the game plan meeting and came in here to discuss that with some of our operations staff, just making sure we’re on top of it. We’ll handle it, I’m confident in that, and the best thing we can do right now is just have great communication around it.”

Thus far, the Bills have not had to cancel any practices. They've been able to go for now, though that may change. The weather report suggests another snowstorm is on the way, which could affect their weekend schedule.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs weather update

Buffalo just endured a blizzard that had some fans questioning whether or not the game could even be played there. It was pushed back to Monday and they were able to get the field in good shape and the Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They will now welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town. With them, another snowstorm is on the way. On Wednesday, January 17, the weather was ice cold at 13 degrees Farenheit and snowing.

Fans at the snow-filled Bills game last week

The forecast for the future looks like this:

Thursday: 24 and Snow Showers

Friday: 20 and Snow Showers

Saturday: 17 and Morning Snow Showers

Sunday: 26 and Partly Cloudy

The Bills and Chiefs will take the field on Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 pm EST. By that time, it looks as if the storm will clear out. It should stop snowing the day before, so the crew will have a day to clear the field and get things ready.

They were able to do so last time with a much worse storm having come through, so it doesn't look as if the game will be impacted by snow very much this weekend.