Bills vs Commanders weather report: Tropical cyclone weather could affect flow of Week 3 showdown

Fans planning to go to the Washington, D.C. region on Sunday to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Washington Commanders need to be cautioned that the weather is predicted to be horrible.

The weather forecast has shown a sudden tropical cyclone in the days leading up to the Commanders-Bills game. This tropical cyclone is regarded to be an exacerbation of weather conditions and can cause concern for the league owing to its possible effect on game tempo.

Low-pressure systems called tropical cyclones develop over warm tropical waters. The condition can last for a number of days or weeks and can sometimes take extremely irregular turns. Once a cyclone crosses land or cooler oceans, it's expected to fade.

Apart from flood and storm surges near the coastline, the weather is predicted to produce tornadoes, gusty winds, and torrential downpours in the mid-Atlantic area. The game will probably be played in the rain for some time, even if the winds are predicted to decrease before the game commences.

The Buffalo Bills have played multiple games in severe downpours over the last few years, so they're no strangers to playing in adverse weather conditions. They faced the Houston Texans in a game marred by severe weather two years ago. They also played a rain-plagued contest against the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

Unfavorable weather occasionally acts as a leveler in the NFL. The Bills appear to be the superior team on paper, but if the poor weather prevents them from using their passing game, the Commanders could surprise them.

Latest update on Bills vs Commanders weather report:

According to the most recent update, there is a slight chance of rain during the game, with cloudy skies remaining throughout the day. The temperature will reach 67 degrees, and there will be strong winds.

How to watch Bills vs Commanders

Date and Time : Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET Stadium : FedExField, Landover, Maryland

: FedExField, Landover, Maryland TV : CBS

: CBS Commentators : Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Tiki Barber & Matt Ryan (Color Analysts), A.J. Ross (Sideline)

: Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Tiki Barber & Matt Ryan (Color Analysts), A.J. Ross (Sideline) Streaming: FuboTV, Paremount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

On Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET, FedEx Field host the Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills game. After the two teams won their last game, fans can tune in to CBS Sports to see which team maintain its winning momentum.

For those who want to watch the game but are unable to watch CBS, NFL+, Paramount+, and FuboTV are some of the best streaming options. FuboTV also offers a 7-day free trial to new customers. If you have DirecTV, Sling or YouTube TV subscriptions, you can also stream NFL regular season games.