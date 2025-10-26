“Blatantly tanking” “Dead man walking”: NFL fans flame Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC vows to stick with Dillon Gabriel as QB1

Despite suffering another defeat on Sunday, Kevin Stefanski made it clear that he will be sticking with Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback after the bye week. The Cleveland Browns fell 32-13 on the road to the New England Patriots to take their season’s record to 2-6.It was the fourth start for Gabriel since he replaced Joe Flacco as the Browns' starting quarterback a couple of weeks ago. He completed 21 of 35 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the defeat at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.Speaking in his postgame press conference on Sunday, Kevin Stefanski recognized the need to improve in the quarterback position, but doesn't believe a personnel change will solve the problem. The coach is sticking to his plan amid intense calls to give Shedeur Sanders a chance.I just wanna make the point that we just have to be better in every area, and we'll look at everything we do, including how we're putting these guys in position to succeed,” Stefanski said. “Are we doing enough? When I say look at every position, are we doing enough with the quarterback position? Do we need to do a better job? And I think I know the answer is yes.”Kevin Stefanski’s decision to stick with Dillon Gabriel in Week 10 despite not being outstanding has generated a lot of heat from NFL fans. Many believe it's time to move to Shedeur Sanders, who was absent from the Sunday game with a back injury. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:crackertalksball @PHDcrackerLINK@MaryKayCabot @MikeGarafolo Blatantly tankingThe Last Resort @mike_de_windtLINK@MaryKayCabot Idiotic. Dead man walking.BIG L @BIG_SMITH42LINK@MaryKayCabot Quit tailgating and going downtown until changes are made! Leave the stadium empty!!! It’s just that simple!!!Scott Miller @_rscott_LINK@MaryKayCabot The Jets appreciate the browns cooperation in this matter.X @btrich14xLINK@MaryKayCabot We have to pay for a dome for these losers? What a jokeX @btrich14xLINK@MaryKayCabot We have to pay for a dome for these losers? What a jokeKevin Stefanski comments on the need to get things rightKevin Stefanski poured out his honest feelings about the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the New England Patriots after the game on Sunday. The coach was clear about the need for the team to improve as they head into the bye week.“Obviously, we just didn't do anything good enough today. Frustrated, but we'll win as a team, we'll lose as a team,” Stefanski noted while addressing the media in his postgame press conference.“And we'll look at everything on this bye week and figure out a way to get this thing going with more than half our season left. So that's what we're gonna use this bye week to really look at everything we're doing, because the results have to be better, obviously.”Without a doubt, the Browns have a lot to fix in their offense, both in the passing and rushing game. The defense entered Week 8, leading the NFL in total yards allowed, with an average of 256.1 yards per game.