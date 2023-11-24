Bomb threat at American Dream: Jets issue statement ahead of Black Friday showdown vs Dolphins

A bomb threat forced the New York Jets' New Jersey Mall American Dream to be evacuated on Black Friday.

Around 7:13 a.m. ET, a person told police that there was a bomb inside the facility, forcing officers to evacuate the shopping center so that they could search it. After searching the Mall and coming up with nothing, the police said that it can reopen, deeming it safe.

“The mall has been deemed safe, and American Dream will be returning to normal operations. This is still an active investigation, and there is no additional information available,” the spokesperson said.

Following the bomb threat being found to be fake, the New York Jets released a statement on social media about their game against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets host the Dolphins at 3 p.m. ET. They revealed that everything is still on, including the parking lot opening at 10 a.m. ET.

"The New Jersey State Police confirmed that the situation at American Dream has been resolved. The stadium is not affected and our parking lots will open at 10am."

The kickoff between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins is expected to take place at 3 p.m. ET.

New York Jets starting Tim Boyle

The New York Jets enter their Week 12 home game on Black Friday at 9.5-point underdogs.

The Jets have also made a change at quarterback, starting Tim Boyle while Zach Wilson is now the third-string quarterback. Boyle who hasn't started in three years, says that he has full confidence in himself and the offense to pull off the upset.

"You've got to feel like you're dangerous out there,'' Boyle said. "You can't go into a play or a series thinking with any doubt.

"Confidence is critical going in there and feeling like I'm the guy and that I'm not going to miss. That's kind of the focus. But, yeah, confidence is everything playing quarterback.''

Jets coach Robert Saleh also has full confidence in Boyle but knows that the entire game doesn't rest on his shoulders. Instead, the coach is looking for a full team effort.

"One person is not going to change everything,'' Saleh said. "It's collective. It's coaching. It's the other 10 players on the football field. We all have to take part and try to find ways to get the offense to move. I'm excited for his opportunity, for him.''

The Jets are 4-6 and riding a three-game losing streak.