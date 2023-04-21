Rob Gronkowski is, in addition to being one of the best tight ends in NFL history, a legendary figure in New England.

On Wednesday, the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning posted a Twitter video of Gronkowski (who played two seasons with the Buccaneers) wishing the team good luck:

“What’s up Bolts Nation? It’s Rob Gronkowski and I’m wishing the Bolts luck here in Tampa Bay, baby, Let’s go. You guys got this. Go Bolts. Woo!”

Fans were not pleased that Gronkowski had seemingly turned his back on the Boston area, especially with the Bruins playing in the same bracket as the Lightning.

AJ♠️ @TropTop24 @TBLightning @RobGronkowski get ready for bruins fans to have an absolute meltdown @TBLightning @RobGronkowski get ready for bruins fans to have an absolute meltdown

𝓐𝓶𝓻 @amrsfeed @TBLightning @RobGronkowski Retired and still supports the Bolts over the Bruins? W @TBLightning @RobGronkowski Retired and still supports the Bolts over the Bruins? W

What are Rob Gronkowski's accolades with the New England Patriots?

Rob Gronkowski built a storied legacy in his career as a Patriot

Throughout his nine seasons with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski established himself as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. Drafted 42nd overall in 2010, the Arizona product immediately broke out as a rookie by catching 10 touchdown passes, the most among tight ends that year.

He then had a monstrous second year in 2011, catching for 1,327 yards (most among tight ends) and 17 touchdowns (most in the league, the first tight end to do so). He also reached his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team that year, and another Pro Bowl the next.

Two years later, in 2014, Gronkowski recorded his second 1,000-yard receiving season and caught 12 touchdowns, again leading all tight ends. He was named Comeback Player of the Year, entered another Pro Bowl and All-Pro team, and played an important role in the Patriots' Super Bowl run, eventually winning his first Lombardi.

In the subsequent four years, Gronkowski won three more Super Bowls and caught over 1,000 receiving yards twice more. He also added two more Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams.

How are the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning faring in the 2023 NHL playoffs?

The Bruins and Lightning are playing in the same bracket

The Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning are among the favorites to win this year's Stanley Cup, especially with the former coming off a historic season in which they broke multiple league records, including most regular season wins (65) and most points in a season (135). The Lightning, meanwhile, are seeking their third Stanley Cup in four seasons, having won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche last year.

Both teams are currently tied at 1-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, respectively. If they advance to the semifinals, they will face each other.

