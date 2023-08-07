Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley is doing his best to get everything out of his team. After having a 19-15 record in his two seasons in Los Angeles, Staley is looking for an edge.

Well, that edge might come from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr as Brandon Staley said that he spent time with Kerr during the Warriors' playoff run.

Staley said the best players are the ones who represent the team's culture as he was talking about the 1990s Chicago Bulls that Kerr was a part of. Well, fans have seen this and think that all hell is about to break loose, with one fan saying that Khalil Mack will punch J.C. Jackson:

"Khalil Mack about to punch JC Jackson in the face at practice."

Fans mock Brandon Staley over his Kerr comments

Other fans then chimed in and gave their thoughts on Staley trying to re-create the Chicago Bulls' culture of the '90s.

So, it appears that many fans aren't exactly in line with Staley's thinking, but at least he is trying something, right?

Is Brandon Staley coaching for his Chargers future this season?

Brandon Staley

For many, last season could have been the final straw for Brandon Staley as the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Staley kept his job, and now, one could say with some assurance that the 2023 season is looming as a make-or-break one for the Chargers' coach.

With Justin Herbert and the offense now being led by former Dallas Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore, who had Dallas as one of the best offenses in football during his time with the team, expectations are high for what the Chargers could be.

Moore will also have plenty of weapons to utilize as well with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, Josh Palmer, Donald Parham and Joshua Kelley. The offense has the means to put a lot of points on the board.

For Staley, his 19-15 record in two seasons for many doesn't reflect how talented the Chargers are, and a playoff win is likely the bare minimum for the organization in 2023.

Anything less than that could see a change in coaching come season's end.