Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle garners 2-word reaction from influencer Jake Shane over glamorous Tate McRae concert look

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios has yet to play in the 2025 NFL season. After missing the first two games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason, Berrios was cleared to return in Week 3. However, he was listed as a healthy scratch and did not take the field. Now fully recovered, Berrios is expected to be available as a depth receiver and special teams returner in Week 4.Off the field, Berrios has been dating TikTok influencer Alix Earle since March 2023, after meeting at a party in Miami the month before. Earle shared in February on her podcast "Hot Mess" that their first date was a surprise helicopter ride planned by Berrios.On Friday, Earle got ready for a Tate McRae concert, part of McRae's "Miss Possessive Tour." Wearing a black top and black denim jeans, Earle shared a video on TiKTok with the song "Tit for Tat" playing.View on TikTokInfluencer and comedian Jake Shane left a two-word comment, which Earle liked on the platform."Beyond perfect."Jake Shane's comment on Alix Earle's TikTok videoThe two are close friends and have previously appeared in each other's videos.Alix Earle on how Braxton Berrios helped calm her nervesAlix Earle was on "Dancing with the Stars" on Sept. 17. Before her first performance in front of a live audience the next day, Earle mentioned how she was overwhelmed with nerves, but a phone call with Braxton Berrios helped ease her anxiety.&quot;I called him on the way (to Dancing with the Stars), just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain,&quot; Earle said on Sept. 18.Berrios has often been on the field surrounded by a large crowd, which led to him offering some reassuring advice to his girlfriend.&quot;He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone," Earle said. "He always says this before every game, it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone.&quot;Although Berrios could not be there in person for her live performance, she said his encouragement gave her the confidence boost she needed.