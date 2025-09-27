  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle garners 2-word reaction from influencer Jake Shane over glamorous Tate McRae concert look

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle garners 2-word reaction from influencer Jake Shane over glamorous Tate McRae concert look

By Garima
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:37 GMT
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios has yet to play in the 2025 NFL season. After missing the first two games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason, Berrios was cleared to return in Week 3. However, he was listed as a healthy scratch and did not take the field. Now fully recovered, Berrios is expected to be available as a depth receiver and special teams returner in Week 4.

Ad

Off the field, Berrios has been dating TikTok influencer Alix Earle since March 2023, after meeting at a party in Miami the month before. Earle shared in February on her podcast “Hot Mess” that their first date was a surprise helicopter ride planned by Berrios.

On Friday, Earle got ready for a Tate McRae concert, part of McRae’s “Miss Possessive Tour.” Wearing a black top and black denim jeans, Earle shared a video on TiKTok with the song “Tit for Tat” playing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Influencer and comedian Jake Shane left a two-word comment, which Earle liked on the platform.

“Beyond perfect.”
Jake Shane&#039;s comment on Alix Earle&#039;s TikTok video
Jake Shane's comment on Alix Earle's TikTok video

The two are close friends and have previously appeared in each other’s videos.

Ad

Alix Earle on how Braxton Berrios helped calm her nerves

Alix Earle was on “Dancing with the Stars” on Sept. 17. Before her first performance in front of a live audience the next day, Earle mentioned how she was overwhelmed with nerves, but a phone call with Braxton Berrios helped ease her anxiety.

"I called him on the way (to Dancing with the Stars), just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain," Earle said on Sept. 18.
Ad

Berrios has often been on the field surrounded by a large crowd, which led to him offering some reassuring advice to his girlfriend.

"He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone,” Earle said. “He always says this before every game, it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone."
Ad

Although Berrios could not be there in person for her live performance, she said his encouragement gave her the confidence boost she needed.

Also Read: Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off toned abs in stylish $3620 Christopher Esber outfit [PICS]

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications