Braxton Berrios and GF Alix Earle head out for "first date in 2 months" as Texans enter NFL bye-week with 2-3 record

With the Houston Texans off this week, wide receiver Braxton Berrios is headed for a date with girlfriend Alix Earle. His team is on a bye week after starting the season 2–3, with a big win over the Patriots in Week 5.On Saturday, Alix posted a playful Instagram video of the two dancing and twerking, with the caption:“First date in 2 months.”She wore a black leather jacket over a black turtleneck, light-wash high-waisted jeans, and black pointed heels. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and her makeup was simple but polished.Braxton kept it classic in a black tee tucked into beige pleated pants, with a black watch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir date comes days after Berrios' 30th birthday on Monday. Alix greeted Braxton with a sweet birthday post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe used a cozy photo of them as the thumbnail, followed by more pictures, some of them together, and others just of him.Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle's relationship goes back to February 2023, when they first met at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami.They made their first public appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards, went to the NFL Honors in February 2024, and by April, Alix had moved into Braxton’s Miami home.Braxton Berrios hyped GF Alix Earle for her Week 4 performance on Dancing with the StarsBraxton Berrios and Alix Earle's date night is happening just days after her performance on Dancing with the Stars, where she presented a Maleficent-inspired Viennese Waltz with partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Tuesday.Leading up to the performance, Earle shared her anticipation for Week 4 on October 3, writing:&quot;Can’t believe we’re already prepping for week 4 … so so so grateful to get to be here doing something I love surrounded by so many great people 💕🥲Smiling from ear to ear.&quot;To which, Berrios commented:&quot;Let’s go!! ♥️&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @alix_earle)Dressed in a black cut-out gown and headpiece, she danced to Lana Del Rey’s “Once Upon a Dream.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe routine earned her a strong score of 24 out of 30, placing her near the top of the leaderboard.