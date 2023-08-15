Breece Hall injury update: Jets handed major boost right after Dalvin Cook signing

Right after signing Dalvin Cook, the New York Jets received some excellent news regarding Breece Hall. The second-year back was on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) but has been removed from that. He tore his ACL last year and has been rehabilitating it ever since.

The team is hopeful that he can be ready for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. However, they won't rush him back and he likely won't jump into being the bellcow once again.

That's why the signing of Dalvin Cook is so beneficial. For starters, not many NFL teams can boast a running back duo of Cook/Hall's caliber. Secondly, it allows Hall to ease back into the role and gives the Jets a former Pro Bowler to lean on in the meantime.

Hall was electric on the field, potentially on his way to an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, before he went down. Now, the Jets can get him back pretty soon without having to risk a reinjury.

Dalvin Cook brings value to New York Jets alongside Breece Hall

Dalvin Cook is an exceptional running back. He's a former Pro Bowler and premier running back whose contract got too big for the Minnesota Vikings to handle. They cut him, but it wasn't because of talent.

The Miami Dolphins tried to sign him, but the Jets were able to swoop in. They land the best running back on the market and someone who can be a legitimate difference-maker.

If nothing else, providing a true starting running back to hold things down until Breece Hall is fully healthy is a luxury most teams in this situation could only dream of.

It's not often that a former Pro Bowler comes available like Cook did, and the Jets, because of the injury to Hall, were lucky he did. Now, their Super Bowl aspirations got a little more realistic. Can Aaron Rodgers win with all these weapons and an elite defense?