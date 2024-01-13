Brett Favre believes Chiefs fans will play blame game with Taylor Swift if Travis Kelce and co. fail to clinch Super Bowl

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has taken over the NFL world. Now, it will be under a bigger microscope as the Chiefs begin their quest for a second straight Super Bowl win. Should they come up short in that quest, one NFL legend says fans will blame the pop superstar.

Favre spoke to TMZ about the situation, saying fans will unjustly target Swift if Kansas City falls short of making it to the Super Bowl this season.

"If they don't win it, or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, 'That's why,'" Favre said.

The former Green Bay Packers star added that he likes the No. 3 seeded Kansas City Chiefs to come out of the AFC.

Taylor Swift has been on her Eras Tour, while Kelce is playing his 11th NFL season.

However, the Chiefs star did surprise the 12-time Grammy winner when the tour was in Argentina last November. Kelce was spotted in the VIP tent as Swift changed one of the lyrics in her hit song "Karma" to something quite romantic:

“Karma is that guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Swift ran into the arms of Travis Kelce after the show and kissed the tight end backstage. She and the star tight end have been spending time together since the tour went on hiatus in November 2023.

They spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together and were captured kissing before the year 2024 began.

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance at the Chiefs playoff game on Wild Card Weekend?

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs - Packers game in December 2023

Kansas City will host the Miami Dolphins to open the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, was asked by Extra TV host Billy Bush if the "Bad "Blood" singer would be there. She gave a simple yet strong five-word response:

“I’m not playing that game.”

Donna hinted that she would be there despite the reported frigid conditions, along with other close friends and family. Swifties and NFL fans will have to wait and see if Swift shows up to the playoff game.