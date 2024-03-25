"Bring back Bill Belichick" - Patriots fans in disbelief over Jerod Mayo's comments on Jacoby Brissett potentially being QB1

Coach Jerod Mayo has angered fans of the New England Patriots with his comments on the QB1 competition.

It's no secret that the former six-time Super Bowl champions have suffered a massive downfall after the 2020 departure of Tom Brady. The 2021 first-round Mac Jones failed to impress outside his rookie season, and so did 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.

With scouting director/de facto general manager Eliot Wolf holding the third overall pick of the 2024 Draft, they are expected to select a quarterback and immediately make him their starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, at Sunday's Annual League meeting, the first-year coach revealed that the recently returned Jacoby Brissett was still an option for the designation:

"A guy like Jacoby, he's a great leader. Everyone loves him. To get him back in the building is definitely helpful for us. And honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year.

"We'll have to see. Like I said, we're not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go."

Fans mocked and condemned Jerod Mayo immediately, with one tweeting:

"Bring back Bill Belichick."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jerod Mayo addresses Patriots' failure to sign Calvin Ridley

In the same interview, Jerod Mayo was asked about the Patriots missing out on wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who joined the Tennessee Titans on a monstrous four-year, $92-million deal.

He downplayed the gravity of it, saying that keeping the current core was a bigger priority:

“I think the most important thing for us was to get our people back here – the Mike Onwenus of the world (referring to the offensive guard whom the team extended for three years and $57 million).

"We have some good players that we like to keep, and that’s kind of part of the culture that we want to build. Obviously, we were disappointed that Ridley went in a different direction, but, hey, we’re good.”

The WR corps in New England is led by former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler JuJu Smith-Schuster, who joined for three years and $33 million during the previous offseason.

Other notable names include Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor and recently signed former Minnesota Viking KJ Osborn.