"Bring him back," "Dude needs to give it up": Fans split over former Ravens star Tony Jefferson's plans for NFL return

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • "Bring him back," "Dude needs to give it up": Fans split over former Ravens star Tony Jefferson's plans for NFL return

"Bring him back," "Dude needs to give it up": Fans split over former Ravens star Tony Jefferson's plans for NFL return

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 28, 2024 16:16 GMT
Tony Jefferson looking for a comeback
Tony Jefferson looking for a comeback

Tony Jefferson spent almost a decade in the pro football arena, from 2013 to 2022. In that period, the safety played for several franchises but cemented his legacy with the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens. He is now planning to make a comeback to the gridiron

Jefferson participated in the 2013 NFL Draft but was signed as an UDFA by the Cardinals. In 2017, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens for his first stint, returning in 2021 and 2023 for his retirement.

The 32-year-old has taken up a scouting internship for the Ravens; however, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, TJ is looking for a comeback.

“Source: Former #Ravens star safety Tony Jefferson is coming out of retirement and plans to play this upcoming season. Jefferson has stayed in shape, has been training, and wants to play again.” Schultz tweeted. “He intends to start talking to teams in the near future after spending last season with Baltimore as a scouting intern.”
also-read-trending Trending

This sent NFL fans into overdrive as they contemplated the return of Tony Jefferson. Some fans expressed joy at his comeback.

“Bring him back plz.”

While some wanted TJ to stay retired,

“Dude needs to give it up... He hasn't been an effective NFL safety in like 6 years.”

Some fans praised Tony Jefferson, suggesting he could be a worthwhile option for some franchises.

“Best safety in the league,” wrote one fan on X (previously Twitter).
“Might be a good pick up for some team that needs a safety,” wrote another fan.

However, Tony Jefferson had some detractors as well, suggesting the 32-year-old is past his prime.

“Please not again lmao bum ass mf”, wrote one NFL fan.
“No one wants that bum”, wrote another fan on X.

Which team could Tony Jefferson play for in 2024?

In 2022, Tony Jefferson professed his love for the franchise where he shone. In a media appearance, the safety said:

“No matter what, Raven for life.”

He is already in the Ravens' ecosystem with the scouting gig; hence, fans and NFL pundits predict he could provide depth to the Ravens safety unit this season.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी