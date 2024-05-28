"Bring him back," "Dude needs to give it up": Fans split over former Ravens star Tony Jefferson's plans for NFL return

Tony Jefferson spent almost a decade in the pro football arena, from 2013 to 2022. In that period, the safety played for several franchises but cemented his legacy with the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens. He is now planning to make a comeback to the gridiron

Jefferson participated in the 2013 NFL Draft but was signed as an UDFA by the Cardinals. In 2017, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens for his first stint, returning in 2021 and 2023 for his retirement.

The 32-year-old has taken up a scouting internship for the Ravens; however, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, TJ is looking for a comeback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Source: Former #Ravens star safety Tony Jefferson is coming out of retirement and plans to play this upcoming season. Jefferson has stayed in shape, has been training, and wants to play again.” Schultz tweeted. “He intends to start talking to teams in the near future after spending last season with Baltimore as a scouting intern.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

This sent NFL fans into overdrive as they contemplated the return of Tony Jefferson. Some fans expressed joy at his comeback.

“Bring him back plz.”

Expand Tweet

While some wanted TJ to stay retired,

“Dude needs to give it up... He hasn't been an effective NFL safety in like 6 years.”

Expand Tweet

Some fans praised Tony Jefferson, suggesting he could be a worthwhile option for some franchises.

“Best safety in the league,” wrote one fan on X (previously Twitter).

“Might be a good pick up for some team that needs a safety,” wrote another fan.

However, Tony Jefferson had some detractors as well, suggesting the 32-year-old is past his prime.

“Please not again lmao bum ass mf”, wrote one NFL fan.

“No one wants that bum”, wrote another fan on X.

Which team could Tony Jefferson play for in 2024?

In 2022, Tony Jefferson professed his love for the franchise where he shone. In a media appearance, the safety said:

“No matter what, Raven for life.”

He is already in the Ravens' ecosystem with the scouting gig; hence, fans and NFL pundits predict he could provide depth to the Ravens safety unit this season.