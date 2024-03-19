Brittany Mahomes' $7,000 outfit for date night with Patrick Mahomes cost nearly as much as cheapest Super Bowl ticket

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently enjoyed a date night at the Dallas Mavericks game. The two Texas natives enjoyed courtside seats and showed support for the Mavericks as they took on the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets, on Sunday.

Page Six dove deep into Brittany's designer outfit, which she was seen wearing while sitting courtside. She wore an oversized denim jacket that, according to the publication, retails for $2,450. Her elastic denim pants cost $1,750 and were also Prada.

She paired the look with a Prada white cropped tank top embellished with silver beads. It costs $1,850, according to Page Six. She chose a pair of white Gucci sneakers ($920) to complete the look. In all, Mahomes' date night outfit was about $7,000.

In comparison, her outfit for date night was similar to that of a ticket for Super Bowl LVIII. The cheapest price for a higher-level ticket at Allegiant Stadium for the big game was around $7,500.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate opening of new NWSL stadium

In December 2020, Brittany Mahomes announced that alongside Chris and Angie Long, she would be bringing a National Women's Soccer League team back to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Current were founded soon and announced that the team would be building a brand new stadium, the first-ever stadium in the United States built solely for professional women's sports. The stadium has a capacity of 11,500 fans.

"Today was Epic. Today was History. Thank you Kansas City for showing up today!!❤️ @kccurrent what a WIN🔥"

In 2023, Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group as minority owner of the Kansas City Current. This past weekend, CPKC Stadium opened its doors for the first time for a sold-out crowd to watch the Current take on the Portland Thorns.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were in attendance at the game, decked out in Kansas City Current apparel. The home team won the game 5-4. Brittany took to Instagram to share photos of the historic day in women's sports and thanked the community for all the support.