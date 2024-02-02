Brittany Mahomes backs Charles Barkley in blasting 'losers' hating on Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes came to Taylor Swift's defense on social media.

Ever since Taylor Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer for Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes has continued to grow close with the pop singer.

The two have been spotted hanging out together in New York and Kansas City, making sure to enjoy the NFL games in their VIP suite together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Swift's appearance at Chiefs games has also called for some undue attention from trolls. A few NFL fans are unhappy with Swift's presence at the games, calling out the excessive media attention she receives.

Leading to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 (Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers), a few people took to defending Taylor Swift. Brittany Mahomes, who is often vocal about calling out haters, shared Charles Barkley's comments on her stories:

Brittany Mahomes defends Taylors Swift on Instagram (Image Credit: @brittanylynne IG)

"Let. Them. Know," Brittany Mahomes wrote.

Brittany Mahomes has never shied away from expressing her opinion online, be it hate toward her, the family or brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes. Considering her friendship with Swift, Brittany's response is no surprise.

On his "King Charles" show, Charles Barkley spoke about the same:

"If you're screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined it, you're just a loser," Barkley said. "You're just a loser or a jacka**, you can be A or B."

Along with the NBA legend, people like Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews and Colin Cowherd have also called out haters.