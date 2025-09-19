Brittany Mahomes' close pal posts Taylor Swift's unseen photo from SI model's 30th birthday celebrations

Brittany Mahomes’ close friend Cass Greinert shared a glimpse from the former soccer player’s 30th birthday celebration. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife enjoyed some downtime in Nashville with her friends to celebrate her special day last month.Greinert shared images from their waterside outing and also their house party in an Instagram post on Thursday.&quot;XOXO, take us back to Nashville,&quot; Greinert wrote.Cass Greinert /@cassidyykayy•The third slide of the post featured a picture of Brittany's girl gang, which included Travis Kelce's fiancee, Taylor Swift. Cass shared a group picture of the girls enjoying their drinks with Swift sipping her drink, dressed in a stylish black outfit.Brittany Mahomes also posted a few pictures of her birthday party on Instagram on Sept. 5 with the caption:&quot;The GROUP✨ So incredibly honored to have the most joyful friends. They truly made the weekend the BEST time! @hairxbroooke &amp; @makeupbycookiek made me feel absolutely stunning. Honky Tonkin is a vibe in the day time🤣 Lake days&gt;Ocean days @diviofficial absolutely spoiled us My friends also spoiled me🥹 I need to take a break from lychee martinis, so please share the next best thing please… I ate way too much amazing food. I love Nashville.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are good friends and have attended Kansas City Chiefs games together to cheer for their partners. Kelce proposed to the Grammy-winning singer last month ahead of the start of the new season.Brittany pens heartfelt tribute to Patrick Mahomes on his 30th birthdayWeeks after Brittany Mahomes' birthday, the former soccer player celebrated her husband's birthday. She posted snaps with the NFL quarterback and penned a heartfelt caption for him.&quot;Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU,&quot; Brittany wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick Mahomes posed with Brittany on the stairs in a white T-shirt and black pants, while his wife wore a bodycon dress paired with high heels.Mahomes is playing his ninth NFL season with the Chiefs. After their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, the Chiefs are looking forward to another dominant season.However, they had a tough start, going 0-2 after the first two games of the season. They played against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and lost 27-21, followed by a 20-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.