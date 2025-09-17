Brittany Mahomes drops candid reaction to $275,000,000 worth KC Current's 30th birthday tribute to Patrick Mahomes

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:30 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Current sent a birthday message to the quarterback. - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned 30-years-old on Wednesday. The three-time Super Bowl winner has accomplished a lot in his young career both on and off the field.

The Kansas City Current women's soccer team which is co-owned by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared a birthday tribute for the quarterback. The included a photo of Mahomes at a Current game with their oldest daughter Sterling. Aside from the birthday wishes, they also thanked the quarterback for his contribution to growing women's sports.

"Happy 30th Birthday to our co-owner @patrickmahomes ❤️ Here’s to taking women’s sports to the moon 🚀"-Kansas City Current wrote.
Brittany Mahomes commented on the post from the Kansas City Current celebrating the quarterback's birthday. Showing the caption and the photo brought tears to her eyes.

"🥹😍🤍"-Brittany Mahomes commented.
Brittany Mahomes used emojis to share her thoughts on the birthday post. (Photo via Kansas City Current&#039;s Instagram)
Brittany Mahomes used emojis to share her thoughts on the birthday post. (Photo via Kansas City Current's Instagram)

In June 2025, Forbes released a list of the most valuable teams in the National Women's Soccer League. The Kansas City Current were ranked second, with a team value of $275 million. Brittany Mahomes first partnered with Chris and Angie Long on the expansion team. Patrick Mahomes then became a co-owner of the franchise in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared heartfelt birthday message for Chiefs QB

Brittany Mahomes shared a heartfelt message to her husband Patrick Mahomes on his milestone birthday. She shared her love for the quarterback and how she admires the way he takes on everyday.

"Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU🤍"-Mahomes wrote.
Brittany Mahomes also shared photos from the birthday party she hosted for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Sunday night. The 30th birthday party took place at 1587 Prime, the new steakhouse owned by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce which officially opened on Wednesday.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are high school sweethearts and got engaged in 2020. They have three children together, four-year-old daughter Sterling, two-year-old son Bronze and eight-month-old daughter Golden.

