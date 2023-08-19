Brittany Mahomes always shares her children's day-to-day activities on her social media account. She also gives major updates about Sterling Skye and Bronze. Recently, the co-owner of the K.C. Current shared a harrowing experience on Instagram involving her son.

The couple's month-old son has a peanut allergy, and he had to be rushed to the hospital due to an allergic reaction. Brittany described it as the "scariest 30 minutes" of her life:

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts. The scariest 30 mins of my life."

Fans on Reddit expressed their concerns over Brittany's son's ER visit.

After her son's ER scare, Brittany also shared an update saying that Bronze was teething and needed extra snuggles.

She wrote:

"Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

Brittany Mahomes shared a fun-filled day with baby Bronze and his sister Sterling

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, had a fun day with her two children, daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze. As her husband is busy with preseason games, Brittany is making the most of her time with her kids.

Brittany Mahomes has been balancing her time between her children and Patrick Mahomes' busy schedule. She shares videos and pictures of her children and engages in activities with them. The former soccer player takes on the responsibility of caring for their children and ensuring they have a fun-filled day.

She shared videos and pictures of her children swinging and playing, as well as an update on her daughter's potty training. However, Brittany faced criticism for oversharing about her daughter's toilet training progress on social media before.

Despite this, she received positive feedback from an OnlyFans model for supporting her family. Overall, Brittany's posts have sparked both criticism and positive attention.

