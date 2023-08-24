Brittany Mahomes hasn't impressed fans with social media aversion claims - "Has to clock in for attention"

Recently, Brittany Mahomes engaged in a lengthy Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram account. Fans asked her various questions, and she answered them.

A fan asked Patrick Mahomes' wife if she ever plans to share more of her life and day-to-day activities on social media. The former soccer player replied:

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with terrible people."

Brittany not only answered the fan but also opened up about the online hate she receives. As a popular figure in the NFL and on social media, Brittany has faced criticism and trolling from fans.

Reddit users expressed their opinions about Brittany. When they came to know that fitness enthusiast shares less on social media to avoid trolling, they could not believe it.

It is not new for fans to defy Brittany's views because of all the controversies she has been involved in. Fans were also critical of the cosmetic procedures the mother of two prefers.

Brittany Mahomes revealed what it was like to shoot for Quarterback

Brittany Mahomes candidly shared her behind-the-scenes experience while participating in the Netflix documentary series Quarterback. The captivating show offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of NFL quarterbacks, including her husband, Patrick.

During the same Q&A session with her followers, Brittany Mahomes openly admitted to feeling a mix of excitement and nerves during the filming process. As an avid viewer of documentaries and sports-related content, she revealed her viewing preferences, steering clear of binge-watching other genres.

The warm reception from fans has been overwhelming, as they laud Brittany for her positive portrayal on the show. Fans deeply appreciate her unwavering support for her husband, Patrick, as well as her devoted role as a mother and spouse. However, one fan asked if her portrayal on the show was authentic.

Quarterback has effectively bridged the gap between sports stars and their fans, providing an insight into the players' personal lives, and Brittany Mahomes' involvement has undoubtedly added an endearing dimension to the series.

