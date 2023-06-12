Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attended country music artist Luke Combs' Kansas City concert last June 10.

But aside from spending time with her husband, she also re-shared an Instagram story with Paige Buechele.

The newlywed captioned her photo:

"See you soon, @lukecombs"

Brittany Mahomes and Paige Buechele at Luke Combs' concert in Kansas City. (Image via Instagram/Brittany Mahomes)

Reddit user Gigglequeen69 shared the screenshot on the Brittany Matthews Snark Reddit community with the caption, "This must be the new bestie for the season." The post brought out these reactions from fellow Redditors.

Paige Loren married Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele this June. They met in 2017 during a friendly match between the University of Texas and Southern Methodist University.

Back then, Paige was a cheerleader for the Longhorns, while Shane was a play-caller for the Mustangs. They got engaged in 2021.

Mrs. Buechele won the 2017 Miss Kansas tournament. Professionally, she is now a realtor for Rogers Healy and Associates, covering Kansas, Texas, and Missouri.

Conversely, Shane Buechele signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2021. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular season game.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes is a certified fitness instructor and a part-owner of the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current.

Last month, the Mahomeses have been attending major events like the Met Gala, Kentucky Derby, and Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.

Brittany Mahomes' husband is the king of the Chiefs

Shane Buechele must make a Herculean effort to unseat Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback.

On the macro level, he led the team to victory in Super Bowl LVII despite an injured ankle. That effort won him a second Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

But the former Texas Tech standout had a splendid season en route to winning his second regular-season Most Valuable Player trophy. He led the Chiefs to a 14-3 record for their seventh consecutive AFC West division title.

On the bigger picture, the Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship Game every season since Mahomes became their full-pledged starter. They've made it to three Super Bowls, winning two in four seasons.

Patrick Mahomes won't go anywhere because he just finished year one of the 10-year, $450 million contract extension he signed during the 2020 offseason.

While there are calls to add money to his existing deal, the Chiefs have a top-tier quarterback with a $45 million annual average value.

That amount is nowhere near the average compensation that Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson will get from their new contracts.

However, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have parlayed their wealth into several business ventures. Aside from the KC Current, he has also invested in Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City. He is also a part of an investment group that will build Whataburger branches in Kansas and Missouri.

