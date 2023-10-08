Brittany Mahomes officially enters Spooktober mode with Sterling and Bronze

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have two children: elder daughter Sterling Sky and younger son Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze. But usually, only one or the other appears in photos and videos - mostly the former, and seldom the latter. That is what makes an Instagram Story on Saturday special.

In a short clip, the two kids are seen being embraced by their mother at what appears to be a fair. On the middle right is written "October Mood", with three accompanying pumpkins:

Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes with their mother Brittany in a rare instance of them together

Patrick Mahomes recently seen bringing son Bronze to golf course

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze has had quite a busy time in the limelight. Before he was accompanied on a trip by Brittany and Paige Buechele (wife of Mahomes; former teammate Shane), People managed to catch an Instagram Story of the 10-month-old watching his father play golf:

Patrick Mahomes golfing with son Bronze - via Brittany Mahomes' Instagram account

He had also done the same with Sterling during the offseason.

Can Patrick Mahomes rebound from a season-worst performance at Vikings?

Back on the gridiron, however, Patrick Mahomes has much to work on.

As of this writing, the Kansas City Chiefs are still the top team in the AFC West - but some of their performances so far can be misleading.

In the Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions, the defending Super Bowl champions sorely felt the absence of star tight end Travis Kelce, as the likes of Kadarius Toney dropped multiple passes en route to a 20-21 defeat.

Three games later, with Taylor Swift in attendance at MetLife Stadium, Mahomes was picked off twice as Zach Wilson and the New York Jets rallied from down 0-17 to reach a 20-all deadlock that ended only after a Harrison Butker field goal.

But for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, these struggles can come in handy as lessons the star quarterback can learn as they visit the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off their first win of the season. He said in a presser on Tuesday (via Arrowhead Pride):

“He’s going to be harder on himself than anybody. Now it’s like, ‘OK, get by that point.’ Now let’s get into the plays — and why we made the decisions or throws we made. And then, how do we not do that moving forward, but still keep that aggressive attacking mentality that he’s always had?”

The Chiefs-Vikings game will kick off at 4:25 ET, live on CBS.