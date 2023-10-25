A meet-up between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes was inevitable since the 12-time Grammy Award winner was associated with Travis Kelce. After all, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are close friends who also form one of the NFL’s unstoppable duos.

This dynamic allowed Desus Nice to share his comedic take on the new friendship. Like in his previous roasts, he made audiences laugh with his comment about Swift and Mahomes as a guest host on The Daily Show.

Desus Nice had a comical take on Brittany Mahomes being friends with Taylor Swift

One-half of The Bodega Boys duo tackled this topic when he recently took over the Daily Show desk. Desus Nice said:

“Props to Brittany Mahomes. She leveled up! She went from being the quarterback’s wife, to Taylor Swift’s BFF! That’s like the highest level a woman can get.”

Taylor Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games after responding to Travis Kelce’s invitation. She watched as the Chiefs dominated the Chicago Bears in Week 3, 41-10. She was also in attendance during the Chiefs’ Week 4 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

However, Swift and Mahomes started to have more public interaction in Week 6 when the Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos. They shared a hug after Kelce made a big play. Football fans also noted that Brittany Mahomes sported curly locks reminiscent of Swift’s hairstyle during her earlier years as a musician.

The two were together a week later in the Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They even shared a handshake after a touchdown catch by Marquez Valdes-Scantling from Patrick Mahomes.

More importantly, the Chiefs haven’t lost with Taylor Swift in attendance. They are on a six-game winning streak, giving them the best record in the American Football Conference through Week 7.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes bonding moments off-camera

Beyond cheering from the Arrowhead Stadium suite, they also spent time during private gatherings. They had a private dinner with Sophie Turner and Blake Lively at Emilio Ballato in Lower Manhattan following the Jets-Chiefs Sunday Night Football game.

Travis Kelce also arranged a private gathering at Prime Social in Kansas City after their victory over the Bears. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were there to spend time with Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs will have two more games before their Week 10 bye. They will visit the Broncos in Denver before playing the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.