Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is arguably among the most beloved athletes in America, but the same can't be said for his wife Brittany Mahomes, and brother Jackson. The quarterback's confidants have cultivated a poor reputation, primarily through their controversial actions.

The online trolling of Brittany and Jackson has been relentless since they shot to infamy following an incident at the Washington Commanders' home stadium. Brittany, who has been in the news lately for her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift, was in the headlines earlier this year after reports surfaced that she went under the knife and had surgical work done on her face. The cover image of an online post addressing Brittany's response to the rumors went viral on social media.

Brittany Mahomes' unflattering image surfaces online

Fans on Reddit showed her no sympathy and piled on in the replies:

Did Brittany Mahomes get surgery done on her face?

Brittany Mahomes opened up about the rumors suggesting she had cosmetic surgery. The 28-year-old mother of two admitted to using lip fillers.

Mahomes first made headlines when she complained about the referees never favor Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. She posted:

"Refs are never in our favor."

When fans pointed to instances of the referees favoring the Chiefs, she responded with a dismissive post, writing:

"I said what I said. Y'all so mad."

Mahomes also irked people on social media when popped champagne and sprayed it on unsuspecting fans after the Chiefs thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills during the playoffs of the 2021 NFL season.

She also upset fans when she "bragged" about building a house right after Hurricane Ian, a deadly Category 5 Atlantic hurricane that was classified as the third deadliest in the history of Florida.

Mahomes has had a few more instances of upsetting fans with her actions. Her reputation has taken a strong beating since she's been in the public eye as Patrick Mahomes' better half. The quarterback has had to step in and defend his wife and he's never shied away from doing so.