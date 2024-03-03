Brittany Mahomes shares adorable baby Bronze moments as NFL offseason picks up

Brittany Mahomes is using the NFL offseason to take some downtime with her children. The mom of two recently shared photos of her and Patrick Mahomes' one-year-old son Bronze.

She shared the photos on Instagram stories, including two that showed him playing peek-a-boo with the camera. Another photo was of Brittany holding him and he drank from his bottle.

Brittany Mahomes shared photos of son Bronze.

Bronze was representing his dad's partnership with the Adidas brand as he was wearing a white T-shirt with the red Adidas logo and matching red Adidas pants.

These photos come just a few days after Brittany Mahomes shared photos of their daughter Sterling's third birthday party. The outdoor birthday celebration had a theme of butterflies, flowers and tea party.

There was also a bounce house, slide and other rides, and of course a custom cake to celebrate the special day.

Brittany Mahomes spotted wearing Taylor Swift's TIME Magazine dress

Taylor Swift's cover shoot for the Time Magazine "Person of the Year" issue featured a photo of the Grammy award winning singer wearing a silver and black shimmery mini dress.

Brittany Mahomes was recently seen wearing the highly recognized dress at a friend's bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico. Fans who saw the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's wife wearing the dress immediately knew it was the same that Taylor Swift wore. The two have become close friends since Swift began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the dress is sold at Nordstrom for a whopping $1,595. Considering the price tag on the dress, it is surprisingly selling fast and as of Sunday morning, there was limited stock remaining on the Nordstrom website.

The look, which is now being referred to as Brittany's version look a bit different on the Kansas City Current co-owner who paired the dress with silver heels, big hoop earrings and her hair in a bun. Taylor Swift made her look a bit more classic with a different hair style and a modest makeup and jewelry accessories.