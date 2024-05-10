Brittany Mahomes shares 'best brother' Bronze's adorable moment as mother-son duo make up on lost snuggle time

Brittany Mahomes has never shied away from sharing updates with her followers on social media. Often keeping everyone in the loop with their personal life, Patrick Mahomes and their family are frequently featured on her Instagram.

In a recent string of photos, Brittany was seen spending the day with her son Bronze.

The toddler was clingy, making up for lost time after his elder sister Sterling felt unwell. Brittany called him the "best brother," crediting the one-year-old for being patient.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes snuggles with son Bronze (From: @brittanylynne official IG)

"Loving all these snuggles. He was soooo patient when Ster wasn't feeling good and was just the best brother but now he's making up for it and won't leave my side," Brittany wrote on IG.

Brittany Mahomes also took Bronze out to work out with her.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany works out with Bronze (From: @brittanylynne)

"My dumb bell for the day," Brittany said in one story.

Earlier in the week, Brittany said that Sterling was sick.

Brittany taking care of sick daughter Sterling Mahomes (From: @brittanylynne IG)

"Day 4 of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won't get the heck out of here," she wrote.

Patrick Mahomes credits wife Brittany Mahomes for running their household

In a recent podcast appearance with Logan Paul and Speed, the Kansas City Chiefs QB talked about his wife and how she keeps their household running.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Mahomes said. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

Elaborating on the situation, Mahomes said she's also dealt with him, especially when he was young.

“She dealt with me in high school and college – those years where I’m just a young kid," Mahomes said. "She made me better and I knew that was going ‘the one’ for a long time. And I probably made her wait too long to get married. But we got married, have two beautiful kids now and she’s the one who runs the household. And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

Furthermore, the three-time Super Bowl champion admitted he made her wait too long to get married.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback