Brittany Mahomes is one of the most active NFL WAGs on social media. She frequently posts pictures and videos of herself on Instagram, whether it be alone or with her family.

But while most of them are wholesome, one of her most recent Instagram Stories is something that has irked fans. On Tuesday, she posted a video showing a rolled-up rug on which one of her children had released her diarrhea.

The rug on which Brittany Mahomes' child had her "call of nature" - via her Instagram Stories

Fans were less than thrilled, claiming that she was sharing too much:

The time when Brittany Mahomes and family visited a farm in the Netflix series Quarterback

In February 2023, shortly after Super Bowl LVII, the NFL and Netflix announced that they were working on a docuseries, which turned out to be Quarterback.

The first season of the show starring the Kansas City Chiefs' starter Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, garnered much media attention. At one point, she and the family (as well as a few teammates who ultimately did not make the final cut, like wide receiver Mecole Hardman) can be seen visiting The Fun Farm in suburban Kearney. The quarterback says while standing at the farm:

“I want to spend as much time as I can with my family. I don’t want to miss these days of Sterling growing up.”

In a special feature by the Kansas City Star, long-time employee Betty Bolles recalled becoming famous after her cameo in the series:

“I was sitting in the window, and one of the guys looks at me and says, ‘I hear your voice — you were on ‘Quarterback,’ They were all excited they met me.”

She described Mahomes as follows:

“He seems very down-to-earth. Just a normal gentleman.”

Co-owner (and Chiefs fan) Anna Christopher was also interviewed in the article, saying that she knew that NFL Films would arrive later that evening, just not why they were filming. When asked about the effects the Quarterback cameo had on the business, she said:

“It was a pleasant surprise. It’s great for us to have that exposure as a business."

Elsewhere, Season 2 of Quarterback will feature the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, who had declined to be in Season 1, and two more as yet unannounced players.