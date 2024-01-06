Regarding playoff seeding, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have nothing to play for. They hold the American Football Conference's third seed after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

That victory gave them their eighth consecutive AFC West division title and home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round. Therefore, there's a chance that Kelce won't play in their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. After all, Blaine Gabbert will take over from Patrick Mahomes in Week 18.

In that case, Taylor Swift might not witness the game in person, leading to Brittany Mahomes not having the same media exposure she gets every time the 12-time Grammy Award winner is around.

Redditors reacted to a potential dilemma for Brittany Mahomes

A Reddit user commented on this scenario:

“PM (Patrick Mahomes) isn't playing this week, and right now it looks like TK (Travis Kelce) won't either so TS's (Taylor Swift) attendance is questionable. How will BM (Brittany Mahomes) cope without her BFFN (best friend for now) there to provide photo ops?”

A fellow Redditor reacted:

“I think she’ll go because I think she likes to get on camera”

Meanwhile, another active Reddit user painted this picture while mentioning Jackson Mahomes, who recently had the three counts of aggravated sexual battery against him dropped.

Here are more reactions to what Brittany Mahomes will likely do if Taylor Swift won't watch Travis Kelce play in Week 18.

As the last commenter elaborated, Taylor Swift is expected to attend the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7, with the red carpet starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 18 game will be on the same day at 5:25 p.m. ET.

While both events will be in Los Angeles, the time difference will be too tight for Swift to navigate. Therefore, she will likely miss the Chiefs' game even if Travis Kelce aims for an individual milestone.

Travis Kelce is looking to extend his impressive streak

The All-Pro tight end needs 16 receiving yards to clinch his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season. He might play long enough to hit that target before leaving the game.

He could also clinch the fourth 100-reception season of his career if he gets at least seven catches against the Los Angeles Chargers. That's a favorable proposition, given their opponents surrender 256.3 yards per game, the third-worst in the league.

However, there's a possibility Kelce might not play at all due to a neck injury. While he doesn't have an official injury designation, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid might opt to let him rest and rather prepare for the playoffs.