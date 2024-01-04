Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have reasons to celebrate after their Week 17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. After clinching their eighth consecutive AFC West division title, they will return to the playoffs and host a Wild Card Round game.

But as the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player continues his postseason streak to start his career, Brittany Mahomes hasn’t gotten the same love as her husband. She’s being criticized for advancing her brand beyond being the wife of the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Football fans call out Patrick Mahomes’ wife for chasing clout as an influencer

A Redditor shared a screenshot of Brittany Mahomes and her daughter, Sterling Skye, posing for the camera from the Arrowhead Stadium sideline. But what caught his attention was the link Patrick Mahomes’ wife shared below the caption:

“LOVED these pants. Jean material in front & leather in the back!”

No wonder the poster mentioned:

“Still trying to earn commission on cheap pants as a multi multi millionaire”

This thread had another Redditor commenting:

"A lot of her behavior is for attention. She thinks playing the influencer game makes her relevant outside of Patrick. Wrong."

Another Reddit user said:

"I’m not a big fashion connoisseur, but if I were to make a pair of those pants, shouldn’t the leather be in the front?? Lol"

Here are other reactions to Brittany Mahomes building her presence as an online influencer.

Those who don’t support Brittany Mahomes’ endeavors have more material to criticize now that she spends more time with pop singer Taylor Swift. The 12-time Grammy Award winner is dating Travis Kelce, one of Patrick Mahomes’ close friends within the team.

They called her out when she had her hair turned into gold locks, like how Swift styled her hair early in her career. They also didn’t like Swift and Mahomes’ celebration dance following a touchdown.

How much is Brittany Mahomes worth?

On the Reddit post discussed above, fans don’t like Brittany Mahomes, who is still getting commissions from affiliate links. After all, she already has a $10 million net worth as of December 2023.

Aside from her business as a physical trainer, she also launched a clothing line bearing her daughter’s name with Shop Vitality. The Mahomes matriarch is also part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League team Kansas City Current.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes plays for the Kansas City Chiefs under a 10-year, $450 million extension. He agreed to restructure his contract, giving him more guaranteed money and earnings during the deal’s early years.