Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift friendship timeline: NFL fans has a new duo to look out for

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift might just be the new BFFs in town. Instantly hitting it off at the Kansas City Chiefs game in New York, Brittany and Swift have been at the center of attention as the 2023 season continues.

Not only has Brittany stepped out with a few of Swift's friends, but the latter has also started hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' better half and her friends.

Of course, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's friendship is just as new as the Blank Space singer's friendship with Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

However, both ladies seem to be making an equal amount of effort to stay in touch and hang out. As the NFL season begins Week 10, let's take a look at Brittany and Swift's friendship progression.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift friendship timeline: How did the two meet?

Spotted together in September for the first time, Brittany and Swift's friendship apparently began in Kansas City. While there were no photos shared, TMZ reported that the two hung out at Kelce's after-party, and have vowed to keep in touch. Adding on to the same, TMZ also revealed that the two did a shot together.

NYC dinner party and Chiefs' game vs Jets at MetLife

Following Taylor Swift's initial appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium, Brittany Mahomes turned heads by going out for dinner in NYC with Swift and her friends, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

The two were also together at the MetLife Stadium, cheering on their team as they beat the New York Jets.

Gametime celebrations and special handshakes

As of now, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's relationship seems to have been cemented by their special handshake together. In the same suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' game against the Chargers, both women were seen celebrating together.

This included them cheering on at every play, and them debuting their special handshake. The whole box was celebrating the play, with TS and Brittany sticking close together throughout the game.

More NYC dinners and TS' debut on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram

This weekend, Brittany ended up going viral as she stepped out for another fancy NYC dinner with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, and Gigi Hadid. In fact, Brittany was seen leaving hand in hand with Swift.

Wearing blue with a white coat, Brittany was beside Swift and Selena as they exited the venue. The mother of two even smiled for the cameras, seemingly enjoying her fun night out with the pop star.

A few hours later, Swift was seen hanging out with Brittany Mahomes and other wives from the Chiefs' family: Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele. The girls and Brittany seemed to be on a girls' weekend on their own, with TS joining them for a Kansas City Chiefs viewing party.

Though one couldn't spot Brittany Mahomes in the photos, the group did head out for a fun dinner together.

With the Cruel Summer singer making a debut on Brittany's Instagram, one can only expect more such fun outings from the group as the 2023 NFL season continues. Swift, resuming her Eras Tour, might also be able to meet Brittany (and Travis Kelce) at one of her upcoming concerts.