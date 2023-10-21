A Brittany Mahomes-Taylor Swift meetup is inevitable. Swift has been to three Kansas City Chiefs games, two of which were at Arrowhead Stadium. Of course, Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes, is the quarterback who has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles.

However, the former professional soccer player is getting the ire of football fans during the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. Some think she’s channeling her inner Taylor Swift through her overall get-up.

Brittany Mahomes trolled over game day outfit

A Redditor shared a screenshot on the Brittany Matthews Snark subreddit featuring her look during the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game. The caption on the screenshot reads:

“The wife of Patrick Mahomes was praised by admirers for being ‘gorgeous’ for her ‘perfect’ costume during the Chiefs game.”

The one who shared the post started the conversation with:

“Not sure why this is suggested for me on my feed, but glad I have somewhere to share it”

Another Redditor chimed in:

“How does this woman have a stylist and all of that money and THIS is the look she comes up with? She's cute and petite and could rock some good outfits and she just fails horribly.”

Meanwhile, this Redditor had nothing good to say about Brittany’s fashion sense.

Here are other reactions to Brittany Mahomes’ attire during the Kansas City Chiefs’ most recent game.

As the last commenter pointed out, fans think Brittany Mahomes was doing her best Taylor Swift impersonation. Those curly locks became the 12-time Grammy Award winner’s signature hairstyle during the early years of her career.

Meanwhile, Swift wore a Chiefs windbreaker jacket from Wear by Erin Andrews. Brittany and Taylor also hugged when Travis Kelce made a big play during their game against Denver.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have spent more time together

Mahomes and Swift had dinner after the Chiefs’ road game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. They had a private gathering with Sophie Turner and Blake Lively at Emilio’s Ballato in Lower Manhattan.

That came after the first Chiefs game Taylor Swift attended. After Kansas City’s 41-10 domination over the Chicago Bears, Travis Kelce arranged a private dinner at the Prime Social rooftop restaurant. Kelce’s close friends, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, were in attendance.

The Chiefs have won all three games Swift watched in person. Those matches are part of the five-game winning streak Kansas City is currently in. They will look to extend the streak in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.