Brittany and Patrick Mahomes make a family day out of solar eclipse viewing with daughter Sterling, son Bronze

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, shared some pictures of the family enjoying the solar eclipse that happened on Monday, April 8. The pictures on Brittany's Instagram have the quarterback and daughter Sterling wearing sunglasses to watch the phenom.

The NFL offseason is fully underway and, with teams still not reporting to their offseason workouts, and with the NFL draft still two weeks away, there's no reason for Patrick Mahomes to be concerned about getting back to practice now, especially with winning back-to-back Super Bowls just two months ago. Just like last year, he's spending a lot of time with his family in April.

A solar eclipse means that the moon is positioned exactly between the Earth and the Sun, which means that a shadow is cast on the Earth. Obviously, you need to wear glasses when looking at the phenom to avoid directly looking at the sun and creating problems for your eyes.

Why do so many fans displeasure Brittany Mahomes?

While Patrick remains one of the NFL's most in-form quarterbacks, his wife, Brittany, took a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts. Mrs. Mahomes drew opposition from fans following some of her takes on her husband's performances and the criticisms he received throughout the season.

She even threw champagne at opposing fans in the cold when the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season.

The massive backlash then led to Brittany and Patrick's brother, Jackson, leaving social media for a while, as they were receiving a huge dose of criticism almost daily for their posts - and Jackson's TikTok also played a part in this.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have two kids: Sterling, a two-year-old daughter, and a son, Bronze, born right before the 2023 season. Bronze is already a champion, so you can imagine how it will feel to the quarterback to explain to his son how he won a ring right after he was born.