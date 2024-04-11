Brock Bowers to Dolphins? Mike McDaniel lands major weapon for high-octane offense in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Brock Bowers is the top tight end prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, according to almost all rankings and projections this year. In fact, he is also considered by many to be one of the best overall prospects, regardless of position. He profiles as an elite offensive weapon that can make a major impact on whichever team selects him.

Several NFL teams are likely to be interested in Bowers in the first round of the draft. In a recent mock draft on Pro Football Network, Matt Cannata selected him with the 15th overall pick for the Miami Dolphins. They currently own the 21st pick, so he predicted they would trade up to take him.

The aggressive trade included a first and second-round pick his year, as well as a 2025 first-rounder, just to move up six spots. If Brock Bowers lives up to the massive hype he has been receiving after his impressive career with the Georgia Bulldogs, the move could be worth it.

While the Dolphins have featured one of the best offenses in the NFL since Mike McDaniel took over as their head coach, they have received little production from their tight end position.

Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe have failed to make much of an impact over the past two years, so potentially upgrading to Bowers could add another level to their already dynamic offensive system.

Brock Bowers' 2024 NFL draft projection

If the Miami Dolphins are interested in selecting Brock Bowers in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, they may need to trade up even higher to do so. According to Sportskeeda's resident NFL Draft expert Tony Pauline, he is likely to be a top-10 pick.

In his most recent mock draft, Pauline predicted that the Chicago Bears would take Bowers with the ninth overall pick. This would be their second selection in the draft this year, after likely taking Caleb Williams with the number-one pick. They also recently acquired Keenan Allen via trade, so the franchise would be going all-in to surround their rookie quarterback with the best possible situation.

In this same mock draft, Pauline instead predicted that the Dolphins would select Graham Barton in their current spot at 21st overall. The interior offensive lineman from the Duke Blue Devils would help them to fill a need after parting ways with Robert Hunt during the 2024 NFL free agency period. He has experience playing center and guard, so his versatility could be attractive.