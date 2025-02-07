Jayden Daniels was elected the Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season. The Washington Commanders quarterback won the award with 49 out of 50 votes, with a single pick going into the way of Brock Bowers, the Las Vegas Raiders tight end.

Daniels' advantage was unsurprising. The Commanders quarterback took a 4-13 team to a huge improvement in his first season. Washington was 12-5 in the regular season, and more importantly, he led the team to two upsets in the NFC playoffs. The Commanders' season ended against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

NFL fans, however, had a different view. With Brock Bowers netting 112 receptions throughout his rookie season, the third-highest in the league, they believed that the Raiders' tight end deserved the award:

"Brock [was the] greatest rookie TE ever. Jayden is just another good rookie QB. It should’ve been an easy choice", argued one fan.

"Apparently the best rookie TE season of all time was not enough for Brock Bowers to win the Rookie of the Year award", a second said.

"Best tight end in football? Excuse me", a third pointed out.

Jayden Daniels' rookie season propelled Washington to a great season

Quarterback bias is real in the NFL, but the 49-to-1 difference shows how much there was no debate about the best rookie in the league. Daniels took a struggling team to a playoff contender, and they were one game away from making the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991.

In his first season in the NFL, the quarterback had 69% of completed passes, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and seven more rushing touchdowns. His numbers speak for themselves; he led the Commanders to a playoff berth as the sixth seed in the NFC, while Bowers and the Raiders limped to a 4-13 record.

The individual awards in the NFL only count the regular season. Still, it's difficult to argue against the Commanders' quarterback. This was the first time they made it to the Divisional Round since 2005, and he was the main reason for such a quick turnaround in the franchise.

