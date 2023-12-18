"Between Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy, who is the most important member of the San Francisco 49ers?"

This has been the question of the 2023 season, with the former becoming a historically prolific scorer and the latter continuing the momentum from a partial rookie campaign. On Sunday, they were instrumental in a 45-29 win against the Arizona Cardinals that clinched the NFC West for them for the second consecutive year.

Purdy threw for four touchdowns, two of them to McCaffrey, who also rushed for another. But fans think the Pro Bowl running back was the real hero of the game and should be the MVP over his quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other key players besides Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey in 49ers' rout of Cardinals

Owing to their offensive exploits, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey can be forgiven for being perceived as the only 49ers worth mentioning.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was also prolific, catching two touchdowns against the Cardinals. His backfield partner Brandon Aiyuk had three receptions for 37 yards. Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tight end George Kittle had two grabs each.

Once again, all this was buoyed by the offensive line, which held the opposition without a sack, allowing their quarterback to hand off and throw wherever and whenever he pleased.

The defense also had an impressive showing — two interceptions by Charvarius Ward (one of them returned 66 yards for a touchdown) and three total sacks.

Trey McBride, a bright spot, as Cardinals are eliminated from playoff contention vs 49ers

Meanwhile, as the San Francisco 49ers celebrate another division title and playoff appearance, the Arizona Cardinals unofficially begin their offseason.

They joined the Washington Commanders in getting stopped from seeking the playoffs after their Week 15 losses, as Kyler Murray continued to struggle, throwing the aforementioned two picks against a single touchdown.

Trey McBride was one of the few players on the team to perform well, catching 10 passes for 102 yards despite a mid-game shoulder injury. As a result, he broke the franchise record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end — 57.

The 55th overall pick of 2022 has risen through the positional chart to become the Cardinals' primary tight end to the point that veteran Zach Ertz was de-emphasized and eventually released upon his request.