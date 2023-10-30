Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are having a tough stretch after their third straight loss. This time, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated them on their home turf 31-17. Their three-game losing streak came after their 5-0 start to the 2023 NFL season.

Purdy played this Week 8 game after clearing concussion protocol, which he suffered in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings. But after starting the season with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, he has three scores and five picks in his last three games.

Football fans point out that Brock Purdy’s magical run is over

Before their Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Brock Purdy was 10-0 in his regular season starts. That immaculate record is a distant memory, especially after he threw two interceptions on consecutive passes against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those picks proved costly as the San Francisco 49ers tried overhauling a 17-10 deficit at that point. After the game, one football fan commented:

“Brock Purdy’s Linsanity run is over”

For those unaware, Linsanity is Jeremy Lin’s sensational run with the New York Knicks during the 2011-2012 NBA season. It was a brief period that started when Lin scored 38 points against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers on February 10, 2012.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user chimed in on Purdy’s performance by posting:

“Purdy has single-handedly cost them the last 2 games. The interceptions in crunch time are costing the 49ers games.”

Here are other reactions to Purdy’s meltdown late in their Week 8 game against the Bengals.

Luckily for the 49ers, the Bengals’ drive after Purdy’s first interception resulted in a punt. However, Cincinnati made them pay after scoring a touchdown following Purdy’s second pick. He also fumbled the ball after getting sacked, losing possession to the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are coming into their bye week

What was once a promising season for Brock Purdy and the 49ers has turned into a disaster after losing three straight games. San Francisco is also learning how vital it is to have All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams protecting Purdy’s blind side.

But their Week 9 bye allows them to regroup and heal from their injuries. However, it won’t be easy for them once they return to action because they will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Making the second half of the 2023 regular season more challenging for them are visits to the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 12 and 13. The Niners will also host the Seahawks in Week 14 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.