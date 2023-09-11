Denver Broncos fans saw Sean Payton’s arrival as a sign of brighter days ahead. After all, he has won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints and led the squad to nine playoff appearances. Payton also had as many seasons with at least ten victories.

Pairing him with quarterback Russell Wilson had their fans optimistic for their season opener against their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, the woes continue from their disappointing 2022 season after the Broncos go 0-1 in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Broncos fans disappointed with Sean Payton after season-opening loss to Raiders

Despite leading the game at halftime, the Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders despite having home-field advantage. Jimmy Garoppolo’s six-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers with over six minutes left was the game-winning score for the Raiders.

The 17-16 loss to their bitter rivals at Empower Field at Mile High had one supporter commenting:

“New season, same disappointment”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan chimed in:

“🗣️ SEAN PAYTON IS A FRAAAAUUUUUUDDDDDD”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to the Week 1 loss of Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson were off to a good start against the Raiders, getting a 13-10 halftime lead. NFL Network Rich Eisen pointed out that the Broncos had 17 completions for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters.

Expand Tweet

However, they scored only a 24-yard Will Lutz field goal in the second half. Ironically, the Broncos had nearly identical total yards with the Raiders (261-260) and had more rushing yards (94-61). Denver and Las Vegas had the same passing and rushing first downs.

Unfortunately, Payton led a Broncos offense that mustered only 4.6 yards per pass. Denver’s one-point loss to Las Vegas stretches the Raiders’ lead in their all-time series, 72-54-2. This victory also extends Las Vegas’ current winning streak against the Broncos to seven.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have more opportunities to bounce back

Losing their season opener at home isn’t the ideal start for the Payton-coached Broncos. Having running back Samaji Perine lead the team in receiving yards isn’t an encouraging sign.

However, they can bounce back by defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 2 at home. But their schedule doesn’t get more accessible because they will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will also encounter the Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 6 and 8 before their bye. They will also face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 5.