Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos enjoyed a comfortable outing on Sunday, as they beat the Cleveland Browns 29-12 and improved to 6-5 for the season. The quarterback threw for 134 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 34 yards and another touchdown. Wilson has led the Broncos to five straight wins and the sixth in their last eight games.

Since the Broncos' 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, the team has turned a corner and has a realistic chance of enjoying their first winning season and playoff berth since 2016. Wilson has been efficient, throwing 14 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in the Broncos' last eight games.

Wilson has already surpassed his touchdown passes tally from last season (16 in 2022, 20 and counting in 2023) and has limited turnovers, helping head coach Sean Payton run an efficient offense. The veteran quarterback was criticized heavily by fans and analysts during his and the team's tumultuous 2022 season. Broncos faithful are now demanding that Wilson be lauded for his turnaround this year. Here are some posts on social media asking for appreciation for the quarterback's recent form:

Russell Wilson greets fans after Broncos' win

The Denver Broncos' five straight wins have catapulted them into the tight race for a spot in the AFC playoffs. They currently trailed AFC West division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs, by two games. Winning the division would be the ideal scenario for the Broncos, but it will be an uphill battle to usurp Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from the top spot.

The Broncos currently trail the 7-4 Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-4 Cleveland Browns, 6-5 Indianapolis Colts (on a tiebreaker) in the race for one of the three wildcard spots. The 6-5 Houston Texans are also hot on the Broncos' heels, and the two are set to battle in Week 13.

The Broncos will need to continue their winning ways and hope to get some help from other teams to climb the playoff ladder and book their spot in the playoffs. If Russell Wilson and co. can continue on their current trajectory, the Broncos' six-year wait for a playoff berth could soon be over.