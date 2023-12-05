Broncos fans panic after Week 13 loss, plead for contingency on Russell Wilson’s $245,000,000 contract

Russell Wilson looked like his old self for a five-game run, but the streak has run out of gas. The team has slipped to .500 at 6-6 and are lumped with several other teams that mathematically have as likely a chance to get into the playoffs as anyone.

As a result of the loss to the Houston Texans, some Broncos fans are jumping ship on the former Seahawks quarterback.

A long-winded conversation on Reddit is taking place about the quarterback's future, with many leaning toward drafting a new franchise player to replace No. 3. Here's a look at what's being said in Broncos Country:

Where does Russell Wilson rank among NFL's highest-paid QBs?

Russell Wilson at Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos

Based on Cash AAV and contract guarantees at signing, Russell Wilson is one of the top five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. In Cash AAV, he ranks fifth behind Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow.

In contract guarantees, he also ranks fifth behind Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson.

In 2023, only two of those players are having a top-five level season in terms of wins. However, how do they all compare to one another? Here's a table that lays it all out with salary numbers courtesy of Spotrac:

Quarterback Contract AAV Contract Guarantees at Signing Lamar Jackson $52 million $135 million Jalen Hurts $51 million $110 million Russell Wilson $48.5 million $124 million Joe Burrow $55 million $146.510 million Justin Herbert $52.5 million $133.738 million Deshaun Watson $45 million $230 million

Lamar Jackson takes the cake as the most impressive quarterback for the price in 2023. Sure, if one takes multiple years into account, then Hurts gets the nod, but the NFL is a 'What have you done lately?' league and Jackson has dominated all season long.

A big factor holding Hurts back is the tush push, which accounts for far too many touchdowns this season. The play is made by the linemen who push him as much as by him. Jackson's rushing production doesn't depend on much more than his legs.

Russell Wilson ranks above Justin Herbert. That's because while Wilson is coming off a disappointing performance in the fourth quarter against the Texans, Herbert has come up short multiple times in the fourth quarter this season. That said, both quarterbacks are neck-and-neck.

Joe Burrow likely would rank much higher, but the best ability is availability and the Bengals quarterback was injury-plagued all season long.

Lastly, Deshaun Watson has availability issues and when he did get on the field, he failed to elevate the team with his arm. Throughout the Browns' run with Watson, the quarterback threw for just seven touchdowns and four interceptions.