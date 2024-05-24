  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Broncos fans take issue with HC's comments on Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham: "Sean Payton is a deeply unlikeable person"

Broncos fans take issue with HC's comments on Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham: "Sean Payton is a deeply unlikeable person"

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 24, 2024 17:50 GMT
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears
Sean Payton comments on his QB situation

Sean Payton has a reputation for having a bold approach to the way he runs a team as a head coach. That has continued during his time with the Denver Broncos so far, especially when it comes to their quarterback situation. Despite entering just his second season with the team, he is already making major changes to the position.

Most notably, Payton benched star quarterback Russell Wilson towards the end of last season. Things went another step further during the offseason when the franchise released Wilson just two years into his massive five-year contract extension. Many reports have indicated that Payton is rumored to have been heavily involved in the decision to do so.

Now Sean Payton will enter the 2024 NFL season with an unproven trio of quarterbacks in Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham. He recently commented on the group, calling them "orphan dogs," according to Romi Bean of CBS.

Some fans took issue with Payton's recent comment:

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl
"I have zero faith in Sean Payton ... what a d*ck," said another.
"He is outof his mind speaking like that," stated another.

Other fans were more supportive of the situation:

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl
"So they all got that dog in them," posted another.
"It's not about the dog in the fight, but the fight in the dog," replied another.

To supplement their decision to move on from Russell Wilson during the offseason, the Broncos added Zach Wilson and also selected Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Using such a high draft pick often comes along with being named the starter, but according to Payton, that may not be the case this year.

Sean Payton reveals offseason plans for his 3 QBs

Sean Payton
Sean Payton

Head coach Sean Payton recently outlined his offseason plans for his quarterback situation during a press conference. He will apparently be patient before he officially names a starter for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. He claimed that all three are "in a race to learn this system" as the Denver Broncos are currently holding their OTA's.

While Payton declined to say it, Bo Nix is the favorite to eventually be the starting quarterback after they used their first-round draft pick on him this year. Zach Wilson has been a failed starter during his career so far, while Jarrett Stidham has been a career backup. It may not be in Week 1, but sooner or later, it is likely going to be Nix getting his opportunity.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी