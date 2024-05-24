Sean Payton has a reputation for having a bold approach to the way he runs a team as a head coach. That has continued during his time with the Denver Broncos so far, especially when it comes to their quarterback situation. Despite entering just his second season with the team, he is already making major changes to the position.

Most notably, Payton benched star quarterback Russell Wilson towards the end of last season. Things went another step further during the offseason when the franchise released Wilson just two years into his massive five-year contract extension. Many reports have indicated that Payton is rumored to have been heavily involved in the decision to do so.

Now Sean Payton will enter the 2024 NFL season with an unproven trio of quarterbacks in Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham. He recently commented on the group, calling them "orphan dogs," according to Romi Bean of CBS.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Some fans took issue with Payton's recent comment:

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

"I have zero faith in Sean Payton ... what a d*ck," said another.

"He is outof his mind speaking like that," stated another.

Other fans were more supportive of the situation:

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

"So they all got that dog in them," posted another.

"It's not about the dog in the fight, but the fight in the dog," replied another.

To supplement their decision to move on from Russell Wilson during the offseason, the Broncos added Zach Wilson and also selected Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Using such a high draft pick often comes along with being named the starter, but according to Payton, that may not be the case this year.

Sean Payton reveals offseason plans for his 3 QBs

Sean Payton

Head coach Sean Payton recently outlined his offseason plans for his quarterback situation during a press conference. He will apparently be patient before he officially names a starter for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. He claimed that all three are "in a race to learn this system" as the Denver Broncos are currently holding their OTA's.

Expand Tweet

While Payton declined to say it, Bo Nix is the favorite to eventually be the starting quarterback after they used their first-round draft pick on him this year. Zach Wilson has been a failed starter during his career so far, while Jarrett Stidham has been a career backup. It may not be in Week 1, but sooner or later, it is likely going to be Nix getting his opportunity.