The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns are slated to meet in the 2024 season. On Saturday, Ryan Tyler, a producer for Ohio-based sports media company Big Play, shared this video of the star linebacker and tight end exchanging trash talk during a session of Madden NFL 24 on Pro Bowl weekend:

For context, after Njoku had a lackluster first half, Parsons said "Cleveland is Cleveland", only to be met with "Dallas is Dallas". And fans proceeded to mock him for it:

"Micah Parsons is the biggest clown in football. The Skip Bayless of the NFL" - one fan wrote

Micah Parsons speaks up on defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's departure for Commanders

When the Cowboys and Browns do meet, however, there will be one person missing from Micah Parsons' side: Dan Quinn.

The erstwhile-defensive coordinator was announced on Saturday as the new head coach of the Washington Commanders, marking the first coaching hire in the history of the Josh Harris era. Under the three-year tenure of the former Atlanta Falcons head coach, America's Team had one of the most talented defenses in the league (ranked first in takeaways in all those seasons), with the linebacker being among its stars. However, they failed to reach the conference title game each time.

During Pro Bowl practice on Friday, Parsons was asked about the hiring. He said he hoped the rebuilding Commanders, especially their recently-depleted defense, would grow to trust his former mentor:

"They're getting a real upstanding, outstanding guy, man. I hope those players buy in and play extremely hard for him, and understand that ain't no one going to love them and care more about them than Dan Quinn. So man, please appreciate his presence, appreciate his greatness, and take care of my guy."

He continued:

"Super happy for him, not because he went to a rival, just because like I said, Q is a big uncle for me. I know how much this means for him, and I know the stuff he wanted to take. He stayed with me as long as he could, but I know any team out there is lucky to have him."

Quinn's first press conference in his new position will be on Monday afternoon, wherein he is expeted to address the composition of his staff.