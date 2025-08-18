Browns GM Andrew Berry makes feelings known on signing Isaiah Bond after WR's legal battle

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the franchise weighed months of information before deciding to bring in wide receiver Isaiah Bond. His three-year contract became official on Monday.

Bond entered the draft process projected as a mid-round selection, but his stock collapsed after he turned himself in to Texas authorities on a sexual assault warrant in April. A Collin County grand jury returned a “no bill” ruling last week, ending the case without indictment.

Berry, in a statement released through the team, said Cleveland’s decision followed an extended review of both Bond’s ability on the field and his legal situation off it.

Statement from #Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry on Isaiah Bond:

The Browns evaluated Isaiah Bond through meetings during the draft process, campus visits and combine interviews, according to Berry. The team also looked at evidence related to the case and commissioned additional assessments before making its decision.

"It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no-bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career," Berry said.

Andrew Berry credits Tommy Rees' connection in the Isaiah Bond evaluation process

NFL: Combine

Cleveland’s front office also leaned on the perspective of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached Isaiah Bond at Alabama in 2023.

"His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization," Andrew Berry said.

A person familiar with the decision told Cleveland.com that Rees pointed to Bond’s work habits and ability to adjust to professional structures.

Isaiah Bond left Alabama after that season, transferring to Texas for 2024. Over three years at both schools, he caught 99 passes for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Browns offered Bond a lucrative undrafted free-agent deal: a fully guaranteed, three-year pact worth $3.018 million. By comparison, the most guaranteed money given to any other undrafted player in 2025 was $300,000, according to contract-tracking site Spotrac.

Isaiah Bond joins a Cleveland receiver group that already features Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson and Cedric Tillman. The Browns open the regular season against Denver.

