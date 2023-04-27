Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has drawn many plaudits from just about everyone on the planet and now they have another reason. The quarterback is now the newest member of the Jordan brand.

In what is a massive tick for the future of Young, he is now part of one of the most recognizable brands on the planet. It'll naturally come with increased fame, fortune, and just about anything else he wants.

NFL fans were quick to react to the news of Bryce Young joining Michael Jordan's iconic brand, with one fan already stating he is going to be a G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).

"Crazy… the dude gonna be a goat." 🐐

Other fans were quick to react to Bryce Young's news and gave their thoughts on it.

It appears that most fans are on board with Young being the newest addition to the Jordan brand and such is Young's talent, many have him succeeding in the NFL for a long time.

Bryce Young set for a long NFL career

Alabama v Arkansas

The former Heisman Trophy winner is set to be taken very early in the NFL Draft. Some have him as the No.1 pick while others have him dropping a little lower. Nevertheless, Young has all the tools necessary to succeed in the NFL.

Bryce Young threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions in college. From a scouting perspective, he could likely fit perfectly into the role of being a franchise quarterback.

The likes of the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts could be in the market for a quarterback, making them prime landing spots for Young.

With Young's Jordan brand addition, it gives the 21-year-old yet another great piece of exposure, not to mention all the other endorsements that will be coming his way.

Being a top draft pick comes with its own benefits and pressure, and being a "Jordan athlete" has its own unique pressures.

But going by his college career, the youngster will take it all in stride and become a successful NFL quarterback.

