Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign running back Ezekiel Elliott? On Tuesday, NFL Insider Dov Kleiman tweeted Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bucs are interetsed in possibly signing the free agent running back.

Tampa Bay would likely use him as a backup to Rachaad White who had a breakout season in 2022, which led to the team deciding to part ways with Leonard Fournette.

Update: #Bucs could potentially sign former #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott, per @JFowlerESPN Fowler was told that the Bucs are "Looking for RB2 behind Rachaad White." and added that Zeke could be an option for them. A return to the Cowboys is also "still an option" per the report.

The report also added that a return to the Dallas Cowboys may still be an option for the former Ohio State standout. However, that didn't stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans from voicing their opinions about the potential move, despite nothing being official as of yet.

With many fans said that their offense and running game were fine without the former Dallas Cowboys running back, others said that it would just be a lateral move to release Fournette and sign Ezekiel Elliott because of where each running back currently is in their respective careers.

Others just felt that perhaps the Buccaneers are trying to tank so that they have a better draft pick in 2024.

GIANTS FANS @GIANTSFANS3 @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN Why cut fournette and sign zeke? They are literally the same player at this point @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN Why cut fournette and sign zeke? They are literally the same player at this point 😂

FootballKennerDe @KennerFootball @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN At this stage in his career Zeke is only a back for short-yardage situations. @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN At this stage in his career Zeke is only a back for short-yardage situations.

Emmitt Smith thinks that the Cowboys should re-sign Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason so that they could make additional salary cap space. But as the running back remaims a free agent, there are still questions as to where he may sign.

Super Bowl champion running back Emmitt Smith believes that the running back should return to the Dallas Cowboys. He feels that way because of the uncertainty surrounding running back Tony Pollard who suffered a serious leg injury in the playoffs last season.

“I think Dallas needs to bring [Ezekiel Elliott] back if they can. With the uncertainty of Pollard and being the Tony Pollard that we all know – that is yet to be seen."

He continued:

"Until that has proven itself out and he’s healthy enough to get out there and carry the football and be some form of who he used to be, that is my biggest concern.”

Smith said that since the Dallas Cowboys still don't know how healthy Pollard and his leg will be to start the season, bringing back the running back is the best option.

The Dallas Cowboys team owner may see the same scenario as his former running back and decide to bring him back, perhaps on a team friendly deal.

