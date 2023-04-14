Buffalo Bills Draft needs: Can GM Brandon Beane engineer trade-up for top defensive prospect?

Yes, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has the drafting nous to trade up for a much-needed defensive prospect. The Bills could use help at the defensive side of the ball, as last season, their defensive unit occasionally left a lot to be desired.

So, before you show you an elite defensive prospect that Brandon Beane should target, let's look at the Bills' needs ahead of this month's draft.

What are Buffalo Bills' 2023 draft needs?

The Buffalo Bills are one of the most efficient teams in the NFL, but that doesn't mean they are perfect. Here are five significant holes on their roster that need filling.

#1 Pass rush

The Bills lost dynamic inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, and they're yet to replace him.

That's probably why they brought in DE Calais Campbell for a visit, who would be a good veteran addition and could help bring along Greg Rousseau's development and improve their edge rush group.

However, the 2023 NFL draft could be a great place to start if they're still eager to get a solid pass rusher.

#2 Tight end

After letting Tommy Sweeney walk in free agency, Brandon Beane will likely look at the draft to address the glaring need at that position.

With a deep draft class at the position, the team could replenish its depth chart and upgrade its overall talent. Don't be surprised to see the Bills select a prospect like Luke Schoonmaker in the third or fourth round.

#3 Defensive line

Brandon Beane has never shied away from stocking draft picks for the trenches. Over the ladt two seasons, he has made it the modus operandi he will always look to improve both sides of the trenches. Hence, we would be stunned if the Bills don't add a new defensive stud in this year's draft.

Which defensive prospect should Buffalo Bills draft?

The Buffalo Bills have some defensive positions that could be strengthened via the 2023 NFL draft, but the defensive line is the most suitable.

The Bills could either trade up for University of Georgia superstar Jalen Carter, or they could hope he falls to their lap with the 27th pick of the 2023 draft. Carter has proven himself a star and a potential Pro Bowler.

However, there have been questions regarding his career for quite some time now. If the Bills' front office can snag him and support him through his off-field issues, he could be a defensive superstar for years.

